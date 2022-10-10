Following back-to-back lopsided losses after their 4-0 start, the Crusaders are riding high after consecutive wins, including a 47-7 rout of Big Foot last Friday. Mason Folkers threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns in the win and has looked sharp since taking over under center full time. The Warriors were handed their first league loss last week against Columbus, 54-13, and will be keen to bounce back, riding their vaunted veer rushing attack that's compiled nearly 2,200 yards and 32 scores. While a share of the Capitol Conference title is out the window, seeding for the playoffs is very much up for grabs.
Lakeside Lutheran (6-2) at Madison Edgewood (6-2)
Related to this story
Most Popular
Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche's Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison's Far West Side.
We've seen U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes duke it out in ads and on social media since August, but Friday will be the first time the U.S. Senate candidates participate together in a televised debate.
Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
Interim coach Jim Leonhard and his staff not only need to be there for current players after Paul Chryst's firing, they also quickly contacted the program's 2023 commits.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh confirmed the amount that fired Badgers football coach Paul Chryst will receive in liquidated damages.
Paul Chryst signed off on the end of his tenure as Wisconsin football coach Monday with a separation agreement.
The Badgers football coach said earlier this season that in-season coaching changes put "off the wrong message on what’s really important.” Here's his thoughts after replacing the fired Paul Chryst.
Carter Morrison had four fingers amputated. That hasn't stopped him from setting a DeForest football record and inspiring others while becoming a playmaker.
From Paul Chryst's buyout to Wisconsin's football coaching search and booster involvement, here is what we learned after Chryst's firing.
May, 68, was remembered Monday for his love of all things Madison, sharp legal mind, dedication to family and sometimes biting sense of humor.