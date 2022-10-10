 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeside Lutheran (6-2) at Madison Edgewood (6-2)

Mason Folkers1

Madison Edgewood's Mason Folkers throws a pass during a Capitol Conference game against Columbus on Sept. 23.

Following back-to-back lopsided losses after their 4-0 start, the Crusaders are riding high after consecutive wins, including a 47-7 rout of Big Foot last Friday. Mason Folkers threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns in the win and has looked sharp since taking over under center full time. The Warriors were handed their first league loss last week against Columbus, 54-13, and will be keen to bounce back, riding their vaunted veer rushing attack that's compiled nearly 2,200 yards and 32 scores. While a share of the Capitol Conference title is out the window, seeding for the playoffs is very much up for grabs.

