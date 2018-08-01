As a child, my family always took me to Borchers Beach on Lake Mendota for a two week summer vacation. That area was quite rustic in the 1940's.
We spent much time hiking the adjacent hills. We found Indian mounds, picked bowls full of wild raspberries, black berries of which Mother would bake into a delicious pie. Of course, we were in the water a lot. We swam, rowed the old wooden row boat and sunned on the wooden pier.
The cottage had just a spectacular view of the Capitol and Madison. Camp Indianola, a boys camp, and camp Waukanda, a YMCA boys camp, were located within a block or two of our cottage. The boys from the camps were constantly canoeing by and there were even races between them. These were wonderful weeks spent on the lake!
--James P. Koltes, Waunakee