I am the only candidate running for Seat 4 who has a child in the Madison Public School District. Though we are at the beginning of his public education as he is just midway through first grade, I see daily what our public education system looks like and I want to be more involved. I have the personality to collaborate with others and good leadership skills. There is nothing more important than making sure our schools are the best they can be as they are the foundation of our community.
My personal experience in the public school system was difficult. Growing up in Middleton, Wisconsin, during the '80s and '90s while being Jewish as well as the daughter of an Iranian immigrant separated me from the norm. As a girl of an “other” color I felt left out much of the time and was bullied by my peers for my differences. During my middle school years my grades started to decline as I focused more on fitting in at school than doing actual school work. By the time I was in my junior year of high school, I was far enough behind in credits that it looked as though I would not graduate with my class. That is when I was given the opportunity to attend an alternative high school in my district. Though I still had classes at the regular high school, I also attended classes with an emphasis on teaching life skills in a smaller class-size setting. I worked closely with one teacher in particular to ensure that I not only graduated but also applied and was accepted to UW-Eau Claire, where I earned my B.S. in biochemistry. This teacher changed the course of my life.
Without the public school teachers involved in my formative education years I would not be where I am today. As a member of the MMSD School Board, I want to be able to give our school staff the support they need to continue to lift up our current and future students so that they have the opportunities I was given and more.
I believe the public education system is the foundation of our society. I believe it is a right of every member of our society to have access to free, quality, equitable public education. It’s where we can prepare our students to receive the skills for lifelong learning and prepare them to be critical thinkers and active members of our society who are ready to change the world.
I want to make sure students see themselves in our schools. This means culturally relevant curriculum; it means teachers who look like our students; it means students and teachers who feel safe and feel like they belong. It also means that teachers and students feel like they have an authentic voice in the way our schools feel and look and that they are part of the decision-making.
As a businesswoman I know the importance of spending within a budget and have the experience to realize the importance of the human factor when putting the MMSD budget together. Our public education system needs to be fully funded so we can provide equitable access for all, accept and embrace all, and meet all students where they are to build up their success. Quality public education has to have the resources and staff to be able to do all of those things. Our budget is a value statement and I want to ensure our education system knows its worth.
I’ve done the work to get myself in this seat. I’m good at listening and hearing people. I come to this race without any outside agenda other than wanting an excellent public school system for all involved. When we learn together we can live together in harmony.
Laila Borokhim is a candidate for Madison School Board Seat 4.