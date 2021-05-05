 Skip to main content
KYLIN HILL — RB — MISSISSIPPI STATE

Kylin Hill

Round: 7

Pick: No. 256

Year: Senior

Age: 22 (Aug. 18, 1998)

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 214 pounds

Packers jersey number: 32

Notes: Despite being Green Bay's final selection of the three-day draft, Hill could be a third option in the backfield for the Packers this season. He rushed for 734 yards as a sophomore in 2018 and 1,350 yards as a junior in 2019. Last season, Hill carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards in the first three games before being suspended for a game by new coach Mike Leach and then opting out of the remainder of the season. 

College stats: 

