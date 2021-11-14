 Skip to main content
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., F, Beaver Dam
Kylie Wittnebel, jr., F, Beaver Dam

Kylie Wittnebel

Beaver Dam's Kylie Wittnebel (5) drives to the basket as Kimberly's Kayla Behnke (40) defends.

The 6-foot forward averaged 8.0 points a game in 25 games, finishing fourth on the Golden Beavers. That makes her the top returning scorer on a perennial powerhouse after the loss of several key seniors, including two all-state players. She has the opportunity to be a breakout candidate for a program that has been as consistently dominant as any in southcentral Wisconsin over the past five years.

