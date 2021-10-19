Kyle Turris scores winner after being recalled

Kyle Turris wasn't on Edmonton's initial roster but he scored the overtime winner after being recalled as the Oilers defeated Vancouver 3-2 in their opener last Wednesday.
Turris recorded just five points in 27 games with the Oilers last season.
“It’s really big,” Turris said of the shootout winner to the Associated Press. “I’ll be the first to admit I had a bad year last year. Coming back, I want to prove myself and that is what I am working towards doing. To get a shift in overtime and to be out in the shootout, it definitely helps to build the confidence and it is something I have to take advantage of.”