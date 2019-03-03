People seeking a job at Kwik Trip should come prepared to answer questions about their honesty, integrity, respectfulness and innovation.
“The mindset we have is: find good people, give them an opportunity to be who they are, make a living at it and improve the lives of the million people who visit our stores each day,” said Kwik Trip spokesman Dave Niemi. “Our hiring process looks for people who, in their nature, want to make other people’s lives better. It’s a rare interview process.”
Niemi said one of the company’s aims is to create a friendly, helpful atmosphere so shoppers start to think they also want to work there.
“If we find the right people who have been great neighbors, respectful, humble and hard-working people and get them in the store and that feeling is the same from store to store, people ask, ‘How do I get to be part of that?’” Niemi said.
The company, which has 44 locations in the Madison area, offers health, dental and vision plans plus 401(k) plans with a minimum of 3 percent of eligible full- and part-time workers’ annual salaries contributed by the company.
It also shares 40 percent of the company’s pre-tax profits with co-workers in the form of an annual cash bonus.
One employee noted: “I love my job because I work with outstanding people who have a passion for helping others; I receive great benefits as a result of my hard work and dedication; my voice is heard.”
La Crosse-based Kwik Trip has 20,601 employees and more than 600 convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. It also operates its own dairy, bakery, beverage plant and ice plant. It has 886 Madison-area employees.
Niemi said the company also offers $100 rewards to employees for suggestions that lead to improved operations and for recommending people whom the company hires. And Kwik Trip has health clinics in La Crosse and Appleton, with $20 co-pays for routine wellness care, and the company plans to add a clinic in Madison this year.