Adams comes into the finale with 111 receptions for 1,386 yards, but former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow is nipping at his heels – with five catches for 84 yards, including last week’s 49-yard touchdown from Rodgers against the Jets. Kumerow, who spent most of the season on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury while diving into the end zone at the end of an 82-yard preseason touchdown, was the star of training camp and had made the most of the 89 snaps he’s played in his four games since being activated.
“What a rocky, crazy road for him,” Rodgers said. “To come in, very little expectations, then he has a hell of a preseason, he scores the long touchdown, he dives in the end zone, hurts his shoulder and he goes on (IR). There was a time when I think a lot of us thought he might not come off IR. … When he’s out there, he makes plays. I just think he’s such a good guy, good teammate. He practices the right way. He’s been around. He’s been cut by a number of teams. Just his story is so incredible. It was fun to be able to get him his first touchdown.”
A year ago at this time, Kumerow was a late addition to the team’s practice squad. Now, he’ll look to leave one more good impression on decision-makers as he aims to be a bigger part of the offense in 2019.
“It meant a lot,” Kumerow said of his journey this season. “It was a lot of fun being out there, playing with the guys. I’m glad to help out the team in any way possible. I have to get better on special teams, get my blocks down and finish the game the right way.”
