Our state’s story is a unique one. Long ago, collectively, we agreed that investing in Wisconsinites was the best return on our hard-earned tax dollar. The alternative was allowing robber barons from the timber, mining and banking industries to run us over like speed bumps on their way to Key West.
Thoughtful leaders like Charles Van Hise, Belle Case La Follette and her husband Bob had a pulse on the mood of Wisconsinites and had a vision for what a thriving Wisconsin might look like. Their collective vision meant investing in education, kindergarten through university, ensuring there were checks on workplace safety plus new business formation and thought it might be a good idea to preserve some of our pristine lands as state parks.
That progressive history has sung, with blips of course, for decades until we began a slide into robber baron chapter two. That chapter began at one of our weakest points, collectively, as Americans. The great recession of 2008. You know the story of the current administration occupying the mansion in Maple Bluff. It’s one of “divide and conquer” and returning to a darker history of our state.
Enough!
In January of this year, I launched my campaign for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin for one simple reason: I believe we live in a time where we can, once again, build strong families and communities across our state, where every generation, can live, work and thrive. This vision isn’t true in far too many of our communities today. For the past decade, we’ve seen over a billion dollars siphoned away from education while our middle class has collapsed. The result? Communities rising and collapsing at the same time. In some communities around Wisconsin, we’re singing, man what a ride! In others, we’re asking, when will the recovery begin? My house is still under water and I make less than I did before the recession.
This uneven distribution of growth isn’t normal for us and doesn't have to be this way. To build a new and fair economy, we need to once again make investing in education our number one priority. As a proud product of Wisconsin public schools from kindergarten through grad school I have personally experienced the impact of Wisconsinites investing in me. It’s time we return to that model by returning the over $1.5 Billion that's been cut from our public K-12 schools, technical colleges, and universities over the past decade. As your lieutenant governor, I will serve as the chief advocate for all public education. Not only ensuring we return the funds but transform what education looks like in our state. Just as Charles Van Hise had a vision for the impact of education in The Wisconsin Idea, we can once again reimagine what that idea means in a world that’s increasingly changing. We need to implement a fair funding model for all Wisconsin school districts so teachers and administrators can focus on students, not budget scenarios. We need to make early learning universal to capitalize on this critical period of brain development. We need to let teachers teach by simplifying standardized testing and moving to portfolios for more authentic, student-centric measurement. Finally, we need to make lifelong learning seamless for every Wisconsinite. In a world where every one of us needs to learn new skills and ways of thinking, stitching together our schools, colleges and universities are of paramount importance.
If we make different choices in 2018. If we move away from the same people pulling the same levers. If we once again invest in one another, I’m convinced that together, we can build a Wisconsin where every generation, every one of us, can live, work and thrive.
I’m Kurt Kober. I’m a Democrat from Sheboygan. I’m running for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and I ask for your vote on Aug. 14!
Kurt Kober is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.