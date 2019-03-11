For the last 15 years, I’ve been in District 10 in Midvale Heights where I raised two kids, started a small business from scratch, and have been active in the community.
With these deep roots in Madison, I’ve witnessed the strengths and challenges in this area for three decades. During these years, we’ve had development successes such as the Midtown District Station, West Side Transfer Point for Madison Metro, Sequoia Commons, and the Southwest Bike Path. However, other areas of the district continue to be undeveloped economically, especially in terms of housing and transportation.
One of these areas is the Allied Drive/Verona Road/Midvale Boulevard corridor. Now that the transportation infrastructure plan has provided good roadways in the area, and given the expansion of high tech companies like Epic and Exact Sciences, the time is right to boost development in this area. It’s a great accomplishment that a new grocery store has opened in this area to alleviate food insecurity for some residents.
To continue these positive developments, the Allied Drive neighborhood needs to be set as a priority for the City Council and the next mayor. I’ve lived in Madison for 29 years now and we continue to shuffle poverty from one neighborhood to the next. Simpson Street became East Broadway. Today, worries about Tree Lane are fresh on the minds of almost everyone I speak to in District 10. The racial divide segregating our district has not changed, but it must.
Allied Drive’s TIF District could support more affordable housing development, but in order for it to be a success, as alder I will support:
1. Continue to partner with local organizations that provide services, improve mental health and reduce poverty.
2. Provide specialized safety and security measures including: implicit bias training to police and security professionals working with vulnerable populations and common-sense gun reform.
3. Support initiatives to improve public health, holding landlords to a higher standard for pest control.
4. Commit to working with local developers and stakeholders with a vested interest in seeing the members of our community thrive.
5. Ensure accessibility and safety in our neighborhoods, prioritize funding the Streets Department for roadway repair, snow removal (streets, parks, trails, and bus stops), and flood prevention for our residents.
6. Invest in creating space dedicated to youth opportunities and career development, providing mentoring and support. Public-private partnerships with Dane County’s leading employers should be explored for funding.
7. Development of BRT from the southwest side of Madison to allow better access between home and work.
As Madison faces a housing crisis, let’s not continue to make the mistakes of the past. We cannot ignore the needs of vulnerable people in poverty among us and expect affordable housing or economic development to work.
That does not mean that we must neglect the needs of residents in communities in our district who are thriving. We can address both segments of the population if we listen and work together. Comprehensive solutions can benefit the well-being of all of our neighborhoods.
My grown children would like to return to Madison. With smart decisions by local government, hopefully they’ll be able to buy a house or afford rent here. When I become alder, I’ll be working to make that possible for them and all Madison residents.