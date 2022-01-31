Kristen Campbell, women's hockey Jan 31, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STEPHEN DUNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS Wisconsin connection: The 24-year-old Canadian goalie played for the Badgers from 2017 to 2020.Olympics bio and schedule For Badgers' Kristen Campbell, NCAA women's hockey tournament cancellation brings sense of déjà vu 0 Comments Tags Goalie Bio Schedule Olympics Sport Wisconsin Badger Kristen Campbell Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Meet the 2022 Olympic athletes with ties to Wisconsin These 23 athletes from Wisconsin or who have played or are scheduled to play for the University of Wisconsin were selected to compete in the 2…