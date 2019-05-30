I’m Kristen Audet and I am running to represent District 17 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. I am grateful for former Supervisor Jeff Pertl’s service to our community and I’m ready to step into this role. I see an opportunity and a need to bring together different governing bodies, residents and experts throughout our community to drive effective partnerships and collaborate for a healthy, safe and affordable community.
It is time for a fresh new voice in Dane County that knows the value of collaboration and communication. I am committed to listening to my constituents, providing information early and often, and respectfully engaging in dialogue with folks on all sides of an issue. I’ve worked collaboratively with city, county, state and federal partners during my career in public health emergency preparedness, and as a result I know how to facilitate inclusive outcomes among varied groups, even in urgent circumstances.
I am passionate about creating a healthy community where everyone can thrive. This means that we must have clean drinking water and ensure that everyone has access to basic needs, including healthy food. I will focus on policy that gets us upstream of public safety issues: investing in the mental health of our kids and elderly, providing spaces where kids can go after school to receive services, and addressing the opioid crisis. I will fight for services to support our young families, expanding health care for mothers and babies and working to reduce racial disparities in infant and maternal health. People who work in our community should also be able to live in our community. I will demand fiscal responsibility in our expenditures to ensure that we keep as much money as possible in your pocket.
Voters and elected officials alike continually tell me that they have chosen to support me because I have the right temperament to be an effective leader on the County Board and I know when to fight and when to collaborate.
Some of my individual endorsements include: Jeff Pertl, Former District 17 County Supervisor; Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive; Melissa Sargent, Wisconsin state representative; Dianne Conway Hesselbein, Wisconsin state representative; Lauren Cnare, former Madison District 3 Alder; Lindsay Lemmer, Madison District 3 Alder; Tanya Buckingham, District 24 County Supervisor, Madison Common Council President Shiva Bidar; and community leaders Gretchen Lowe and Hawk Sullivan.
I have also been endorsed by AFSCME PEOPLE, Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, Wisconsin Laborers District Council, and the Democratic Party of Dane County.
For more endorsements, ways to contact me and general information, please visit www.KristenAudet.com.
Kristen Audet is a candidate for Dane County Board District 17.
