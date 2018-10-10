The core of my philosophy is a belief that Wisconsin will prosper if we support and protect our rural communities. Give us decent tools, repair our infrastructure, remove silly regulatory barriers, and watch us grow the economy.
I am a farmer, small-business owner and county board supervisor from Blanchardville. I live and work in a town of 825. I moved here because I wanted to raise my four children here and I wanted to build my businesses here. Starting from scratch, I grew an award-winning farm-stay bed-and-breakfast that brings hundreds of people to this small town every year. Like all of us out in the country, I am rural by choice.
I won a seat on the Lafayette County Board because I cast a vision that agriculture, tourism, recreation, hospitality and business could all find our region attractive, and that these sectors could co-exist in a way that also offered a terrific lifestyle for young families. I still believe in that vision.
But rural Wisconsin is starving for investments in schools, roads, local government and broadband. We are rapidly losing protection of our natural resources. Western Wisconsin was first in 2017 for the most farm bankruptcies in the nation and we are on track to lose even more farms this year. We need affordable, accessible health care for people of all means, especially our many entrepreneurs and farmers who are self-employed, whether they have pre-existing conditions or not. Did you know a C-section is a pre-existing condition?
The incumbent in this seat, a member of the Finance Committee who often touts his background as an accountant, has had eight years and four budgets to come up with solutions to fix our roads, repair our schools, get broadband to our communities, lift up our farm economy and hold insurance companies accountable for providing affordable health care to all. Instead he voted to cut over $1 billion from education, yet found $4.5 billion for Foxconn cash incentives. He voted to shift $90 million away from local road funding to build out Foxconn highways.
I’m no Madison CPA, but I AM a former journalist. I know how to ask questions, find answers and use my networks to problem solve and come up with solutions. For five years I fought to pass a "cookie bill" and fix Wisconsin’s nonsensical ban on selling home-baked goods. Last year I won a lawsuit with two other farmers, forcing the state to allow home bakers to sell non-hazardous goods in face-to-face settings like farm markets. Getting things done often requires patience, creativity, partnerships, multiple steps and hard, long work. We worked for five years at this effort because we believe farmers' markets can help little towns and small farms succeed. People often call me the Cookie Lady, but I’m just a country girl whose goal is to see southwest Wisconsin thrive, and I will work every angle to make that happen.
If you want a senator who will stand up for the interests of rural places, I ask for your vote. If you think our tax money should be put to work here where it’s desperately needed, I ask for your vote. If you are struggling to afford health care or to get health insurance, I ask for your vote.
My priority as a state senator will be to support our amazing rural communities in every way possible. The quality of life in our communities, including exceptional infrastructure — like schools, parks, roads, clean water and broadband — is what will set us up for a thriving Wisconsin future. We CAN grow our fair state, ground up and rural forward.
Kriss Marion is the Democratic candidate for state Senate in District 17.