Koji Heinemann, so., Middleton

The Cardinals' youngest but possibly fiercest competitor was the team’s only seeded player of the three who made the individual state tournament last season. He was the No. 12 seed and made it to the round of 16 before an upset loss. He finished with a 23-4 overall record and as an ascending player is a big reason Middleton remains the team to beat not only in the Big Eight but also at sectionals. 

