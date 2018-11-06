Redshirt freshman guard
6-4, 203
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games.
Scouting report: Hopes were high last season for King after he led all scorers in the Red-White scrimmage (16 points) and was the leading scorer in exhibition wins over UW-Stout (17) and Northern Iowa (15). But King struggled once the regular season began and he sustained a season-ending left knee injury on Dec. 8, one day before UW was set to host in-state rival Marquette. King is fully recovered and should provide a boost on both ends of the court. In addition to being able to score at all three levels, King has the ability to guard multiple positions on defense. King was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball after leading La Crosse Central to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017. He averaged 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior and finished his career at Central with 2,060 points. King’s father, Chris, was a star at Wake Forest from 1988 to '92 and played 15 years professionally, including stints in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics, Vancouver Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. King’s cousin, Jimmy, was a member of the Fab Five at Michigan.
What’s your nickname? Young King or Batman.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Michael B. Jordan because he and I are smooth.
Best singer on the team? Me or Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Brevin Pritzl.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Police officer or on the PGA Tour.