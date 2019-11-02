Sophomore wing — 6-4, 205
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Career numbers: 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 44 games, including one start.
Scouting report: King enters his third season in the program fully healthy and hoping to make a significant jump. After missing all but 10 games as a true freshman with a knee injury, King appeared in every game last season as he worked his way back to 100 percent. King struggled with consistency but showed flashes, scoring 14 points in a win over Oklahoma and 13 in a loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament. The former La Crosse Central standout was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball after averaging 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while leading the Red Raiders to a WIAA Division 2 state title in 2017. He returned to the lineup this season and has been inconsistent, though the former La Crosse Central standout has shown flashes on the offensive end.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? LeBron James.
Favorite TV show to binge? Family Guy.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Sunroom Café, because of its pancakes.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf to play, football to watch.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @kobe_king23