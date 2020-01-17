2. KITTLE TO BITS

With a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to pick just one 49ers player who should worry the Packers the most. But a vote for tight end George Kittle (above), who finished the season with team-high numbers in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five) is probably a smart one. And the Packers will have to be smart about defending him, because the 49ers have seen opponents try a variety of techniques — and then taken advantage by getting the ball to other players when need be.

“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything on how to stop Kittle — different stuff to do for our run game, a lot of things,” Shanahan said. “Kittle always makes it tough because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You’ve got to find a way to stop him in the pass game but sometimes when you do that it’ll hurt you in the run game, as good of a blocker as he is. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in another way.

“There’s not really a spot on the field that he can’t be effective for the offense and help the offense. It’s hard to say that about many tight ends.”

