2. KITTLE TO BITS

With a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, it’s hard to pick just one 49ers player who should worry the Packers the most. But a vote for tight end George Kittle (above), who finished the season with team-high numbers in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five) is probably a smart one. And the Packers will have to be smart about defending him, because the 49ers have seen opponents try a variety of techniques — and then taken advantage by getting the ball to other players when need be.
“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything on how to stop Kittle — different stuff to do for our run game, a lot of things,” Shanahan said. “Kittle always makes it tough because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You’ve got to find a way to stop him in the pass game but sometimes when you do that it’ll hurt you in the run game, as good of a blocker as he is. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in another way.
“There’s not really a spot on the field that he can’t be effective for the offense and help the offense. It’s hard to say that about many tight ends.”
Kittle caught six passes for 129 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in the teams’ first meeting, and while he only had three catches for 16 yards against Minnesota in last Sunday’s NFC Divisional round, the Packers know better than to underestimate him.
“He’s a great player. He makes plays all over the place,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s the most complete tight end in the National Football League. I love watching this guy play, just the emotion he plays with, the energy. He’s a big part of that offense, a big part of that football team, and we’ve got to make sure that we do our best to try to contain him as best as we can.
“He’s going to get his touches, he’s going to get his yards, but what we can’t get beat on is like the big play when they ran the keeper-corner-post on us the last time we played them for a touchdown. Just got to do our best to eliminate those types of plays.”
The Packers might be inclined to be physical with Kittle at the line of scrimmage to disrupt his routes, but defensive coordinator Mike Pettine cautioned that doing that on every down could backfire. Instead, he’ll likely use a mixture of coverages and assign Kittle to various defenders.
“There’s a bunch of different things, whether it’s having multiple guys cover him, have certain people in zones lock on him,” inside linebacker Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it ends up being, it’s just having more than one set of eyes on him at all times.”