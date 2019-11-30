BARNEVELD - Duaine N. Kirschbaum, age 73, of Barneveld, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. A committal service will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, Wis., at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
