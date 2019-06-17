Age: 57.
Residence: Scottsdale, Arizona
2019 earnings: $728,062.
Schwab Cup Rank: 4.
Scoring average: 70.33.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 7.
PGA Tour titles: 3.
Get to know him
Kirk Triplett, winner of the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in 2016, returns to University Ridge after missing last year’s event to attend his son’s graduation from college.
Triplett, known for his floppy Ping bucket hat, is having another solid season with one victory under his belt, the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach, California, in March, in which he won a playoff over Woody Austin with an eagle on the second extra hole. He made a birdie putt on the final hole of regulation to force that playoff. He also has three second-place finishes this year.
Triplett, who came from behind on the back nine on Sunday to win that first Am Fam title, has shown that same knack in his top finishes this year.
“I feel a little bit fortunate,” he told PGATour.com. “But I know this year from a statistical standpoint I have a better conversion rate on greens in regulation. I’ve been making some birdies, and more importantly, making them when they’re important — the back nine on Sunday. It just seems I’ve done a better job with my timely putting. I’m not getting a bases-empty double with two outs down four runs in the ninth. I’m getting a bases-loaded double to take the lead kind of thing.”
Triplett also credits a lesson last June with making a few minor changes to his swing plane.
“Maybe two or three years ago I started to feel like physically it was getting away from me a little bit,” he said. “In midsummer last year I got a good lesson, got some stuff in my technique ironed out and started hitting it pretty consistently. I’m pretty happy with where my game is.”
Triplett, whose best finish in the Schwab Cup was sixth in 2014, is in position to better that this year with a strong finish.
“I’m trying to win the Schwab Cup every year,” he said. “I feel more confident than I’ve felt in a long time. Sometimes confidence mixed in with good play makes you a pretty dangerous player.”