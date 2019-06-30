All-Star Khris Middleton says he has agreed to a five-year contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.
League sources told ESPN that the deal is worth $178 million and that it includes a player option on the fifth year.
Middleton has developed into the co-star to MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks' championship-contender team, and his commitment on Sunday re-establishes Milwaukee as an Eastern Conference favorite.
"We are not done. The goal wasn't to reach the Eastern Conference finals -- we are on a mission to win a championship," Middleton wrote in a post on ESPN.com. "I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years."
Middleton declined his $13 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.
He was the Bucks' top priority in a free-agent class that includes Malcolm Brogdon and Brook Lopez. Lopez plans to re-sign in Milwaukee on a four-year, $52 million contract, sources said earlier Sunday.
Middleton, 27, emerged as an All-Star for Milwaukee, which had the best record in the NBA and reached the Eastern Conference finals. Middleton averaged 18.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists last season. He's a career 39% 3-point shooter, a self-made player who emerged from being a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons out of Texas A&M into one of the NBA's elite wing players.
NBA free-agent contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.