Senior swingman
6-5, 217
Delaware, Ohio
Career numbers: 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 102 games, including 33 starts.
Scouting report: After serving as a key player off the bench in his first two seasons, Iverson started every game as a junior. He averaged 8.6 points and was second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game. Iverson matched his career high with 17 points in a loss at Iowa and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in a win over Minnesota. He can guard multiple positions, making him a valuable defender, and has been working on adding to his offensive game. Iverson shot 68.3 percent from the free throw line last season, a significant increase from the previous season (56.1), but he missed all 24 of his attempts from 3-point range. He finished his career at Hayes High School as the program’s all-time leader in starts (88), games played (93) and rebounds (897), while ranking second in points (1,222).
What’s your nickname? Leel.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Denzel Washington.
Best singer on the team? Me.
Worst dancer on the team? Aleem Ford.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : An actress.