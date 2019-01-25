|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|35
|Aaron Falzon
|6-8
|Jr.
|6.8
|10
|Miller Kopp
|6-7
|Fr.
|5.0
|2
|Ryan Greer
|6-2
|Fr.
|1.6
|25
|Barret Benson
|6-10
|Jr.
|2.8
