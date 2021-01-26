 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KEY TERRAPINS RESERVES

KEY TERRAPINS RESERVES

Maryland forward Galin Smith
No.   Name     Ht.   Year   PPG   
25 Jairus Hamilton    6-8 Jr. 7.4 
30 Galin Smith  (above)  6-9 Sr. 4.5 
23 Aquan Smart 6-3 Fr. 2.1 
15 Chol Marial  7-2 So. 1.9 
12 Reese Mona 6-2 Sr. 0.7 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics