Mamadou Doucoure - Rutgers

Rutgers' Mamadou Doucoure, of Mali, had six rebounds and no points last season in Rutgers' 64-60 win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Jan. 5, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
23 Montez Mathis  6-4 Fr.  5.3 
24 Ron Harper Jr.  6-6 Fr. 5.9 
15 Myles Johnson  6-10  Fr. 2.9 
22 Caleb McConnell  6-6 Fr.  1.6 
11 Mamadou Doucoure  6-9 So.  0.3 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0