|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|2
|Henry Noone
|6-1
|Fr.
|NA
|20
|Zion Turner
|5-9
|Fr.
|NA
|23
|Austin Westra
|6-6
|Fr.
|NA
|11
|Seth Anderson
|6-5
|So.
|1.1
|15
|Sean Suchomel (right)
|6-1
|Jr.
|NA
