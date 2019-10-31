Sean Suchomel
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
Henry Noone  6-1 Fr.  NA 
20  Zion Turner  5-9 Fr.  NA 
23 Austin Westra  6-6 Fr.  NA 
11 Seth Anderson  6-5 So. 1.1 
15 Sean Suchomel (right)  6-1 Jr. NA 
0
0
0
0
0