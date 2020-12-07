KEY RAMS RESERVES

|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|15
|Jalen Carey
|6-3
|So.
|9.8
|10
|Ishmael Leggett
|6-2
|Fr.
|7.0
|21
|Makhi Mitchell
|6-9
|So.
|6.6
|23
|D.J. Johnson
|6-7
|Jr.
|5.6
|0
|Jermaine Harris (above)
|6-8
|Jr.
|4.7
