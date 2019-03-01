Rasir Bolton

Penn State freshman Rasir Bolton is averaging 12.3 points a game this season. 
No.  Name    Ht.    Year    PPG   
13 Rasir Bolton  6-2 Fr. 12.3 
24 Mike Watkins  6-9 Jr. 7.8 
Myreon Jones  6-3 Fr. 3.7 
35 Trent Buttrick  6-8 So. 1.8 

