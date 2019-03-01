|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Year
|PPG
|13
|Rasir Bolton
|6-2
|Fr.
|12.3
|24
|Mike Watkins
|6-9
|Jr.
|7.8
|0
|Myreon Jones
|6-3
|Fr.
|3.7
|35
|Trent Buttrick
|6-8
|So.
|1.8
Most Popular
-
Tony Evers proposes 8-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase, but price at pump could be lower
-
Tony Evers releases budget; automatic voter registration, gas tax hike, minimum wage bump included
-
2019 NFL Combine results for former Wisconsin Badgers
-
'Way more than Wisconsin can afford': Republicans slam Tony Evers' $83.5 billion budget plan
-
Complaint filed with WIAA against ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for incident with ref after stepson's game, reports say
Recommended
At Madison.com, we strive to make it easier for you to get news on your terms. In this spirit, we are releasing a Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ to help you keep up on the news you care about most.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
We know it's hard to keep with every piece of information that comes out. That's why we've made it easy for you to keep up with all of our #Badgers sports coverage with our daily BadgerBeat newsletter, featuring work from Tom Oates, Jason Galloway, Jim Polzin, Dennis Punzel, Michael P. King …
At Madison.com, we strive to make it easier for you to get news on your terms. In this spirit, we are releasing a Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ to help you keep up on the news you care about most.