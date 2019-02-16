Andres Feliz

Illinois guard Andres Feliz is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
Kipper Nichols  6-6 Jr. 6.6 
10 Andres Feliz  6-2 Jr. 7.4 
Tevian Jones  6-7 Fr. 3.7 
Alan Griffin 6-5 Fr. 2.8 
12 Adonis De La Rosa  7-0 Sr. 2.9 

