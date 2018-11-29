Connor McCaffery

Iowa freshman guard Connor McCaffery is averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 assists over the Hawkeyes' fist six games this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year PPG 
30 Connor McCaffery  6-5 Fr. 9.0 
51 Nicholas Baer  6-7 Sr. 6.7 
15 Ryan Kriener  6-9 Jr. 6.7 
Maishe Dailey 6-7 Jr. 4.7 

