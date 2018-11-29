Trevor Anderson
Buy Now

Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson reacts after scoring on Tuesday night in the second half of the Badgers' 79-75 win over the N.C. State Wolfpack. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG 
23 Kobe King  6-4 Fr. 6.1 
Aleem Ford  6-8  So. 3.0 
Brevin Pritzl  6-3 Jr. 5.3 
15 Charlie Thomas  6-8 Sr. 3.3 
12 Trevor Anderson  6-2 So. 1.6 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0