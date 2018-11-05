Brevin Pritzl
Badgers guard Brevin Pritzl 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds last season as a sophomore. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  
Brevin Pritzl  6-3 Jr. 
12 Trevor Anderson  6-2 So. 
23 Kobe King 6-4 Fr. 
15 Charlie Thomas 6-8 Sr. 

