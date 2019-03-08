Kobe King

Wisconsin guard Kobe King is averaging 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds a game. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
23 Kobe King  6-4 Fr.  4.2 
Brevin Pritzl  6-3 Jr.  5.1 
Aleem Ford  6-8 So.  3.0
15 Charlie Thomas  6-8 Sr.  1.6
