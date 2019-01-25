Kobe King

Wisconsin guard Kobe King is averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds a game this season. 
No.  Name  Ht.  Year  PPG  
23 Kobe King  6-4 Fr.  4.9 
Brevin Pritzl  6-3 Jr.  4.6 
Aleem Ford  6-8 So.  3.3 
15 Charlie Thomas  6-8 Sr.  2.3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0