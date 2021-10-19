 Skip to main content
Kevin Zeitler — Ravens
Chargers Ravens Football

Former UW offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and the Baltimore Ravens posted arguably the most impressive win of the week by blowing out the Los Angeles Chargers.

Zeitler and the Ravens’ run game was central to that effort, clearing the way for three touchdowns on the ground and 327 total yards. Baltimore has won five consecutive games after falling to the Raiders in Week 1.

