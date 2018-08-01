I’m running for the U.S. Senate for the same reason I joined the Marine Corps in the middle of two wars: America is worth fighting for. My campaign isn’t about being next in line for this seat; it’s about solving problems. I am a political outsider; I am not part of the political class, but I have spent my professional life solving problems — from combat to business. And let’s be honest, political outsiders have been most effective in providing real solutions in Washington — whether it’s President Trump or Sen. Ron Johnson.
As I talk with Wisconsinites, I share the story of my conversion from a young (and uninformed) Democrat to a conservative who figured out the way the world works through hard-earned experience. My life has taken me from the deserts of Iraq and the opium fields of Afghanistan as a Marine, to the factory floors and board rooms of private industry as a businessman. My experience made me a practical conservative, and that’s a story that resonates with the people of Wisconsin — many of whom have walked a similar path in their own lives.
The principles of conservatism create opportunity for people. Conservatives want to see all of Wisconsin's families more successful tomorrow than they were yesterday. I know that we will inspire more people to join our movement by speaking to them honestly about the challenges we face as a nation, and the solutions that will enable future prosperity. As a husband and a father, this is especially important to me; I want our three kids to grow up in a prosperous and secure nation, and I don’t see the political class as being able to deliver that result.
The promises of professional politicians have placed current and future generations in massive amounts of debt. We need people from outside the political class to go to Washington to offer real solutions to these problems. This means providing health care consumers with price transparency, real consumer choice, and the use of health care savings accounts — tools that can help to drive down the cost of health care and deal with a significant portion of our nation’s debt. Unless we can effectively deal with our long-term debt, we will crush future prosperity, and won’t be able to effectively defend our nation. Our debt is the single biggest threat to economic growth and national defense, and it must be dealt with immediately.
The people of Wisconsin have also made it clear that they want to see an end to illegal immigration. Those who advocate for illegal immigration do so in order to take advantage of others. We must halt illegal immigration by building a wall on the southern border, and then construct a merit-based and economically sustainable legal immigration plan that allows new immigrants to come to the United States on sound legal footing, and to pursue citizenship with a full understanding of the rights and responsibilities that come with being an American.
While the recent tax reform legislation was a significant move in the right direction, we must continue to work to achieve a federal tax policy that has low, broad, and consistently applied tax rates across all individuals and industries. This is the best recipe for long-term economic growth, and will result in the highest revenues to the federal government.
It will take a political outsider to beat Tammy Baldwin in November, and it will take someone from outside the political class to fix the problems created by professional politicians. For that reason, I ask for your vote on Aug. 14, and again on Nov. 6.
Kevin Nicholson is a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.