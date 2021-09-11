Kevin C. Attaway: 'Look out for each other, and say a prayer for your country'

COTTAGE GROVE

It was a clear, blue and beautiful day as I arrived to work at East High School. Within moments of entering my classroom, a colleague told me to turn on my television. He told me a plane had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers.

Newscasters were reporting on a second plane that had just hit the other WTC tower. My heart sunk. The bell rang, and my first class entered the room. Needless to say, the day’s lesson was scrapped as we spent the period witnessing history.

Shortly before the bell rang to end the class, the first tower fell. I will never forget that feeling of horror as that tower disappeared forever, with the hundreds of people trapped inside.

I opened my classroom to not just my students, but other classes as well. Every period, several classes watched the events of 9/11 unfold before them. As each class came to a close, I left each one with this message: “It seems that these attacks have been perpetrated by Muslim terrorists with al-Qaeda. Please do not hold all Muslims responsible for these actions. We will be going through some tough times ahead. Look out for each other, and say a prayer for your country tonight.”

Sept. 11 is forever etched upon my heart. The horrific acts of a few were countered by the heroic, selfless acts of others. It is our responsibility to teach those who come after us the lessons that we have learned since that day.