Kevin Burghardt: 'It was a dark, scary time in America'

MADISON

I was at Riverview Elementary School in South Beloit preparing for my third-graders when I heard about the first plane. Just before the students arrived that morning, I learned of the second plane and subsequently urged my colleagues to stay quiet about the events so the kids wouldn’t get upset.

I went to the library at lunch, where we had a few PCs connected to the internet and saw some of the horrifying images from New York City for the first time. I called my wife, who was running a home day care that included our two toddlers, and she shared more details of the attack.

Still unsure about what exactly was transpiring, I asked her to keep all of the kids inside for safety, then did my best to focus on teaching the rest of the day. When I got home, like millions of others, I was transfixed to the television.

My students arrived with dozens of questions the next morning. Many of the 8- and 9-year-olds were worried a war would break out, asking if we’d soon see tanks and soldiers in town. Some of the kids wanted to know why any country would have so much hate toward America. I did my best to calm their nerves in response to their queries, while also admitting I didn’t know the answers to them all.

It was a dark, scary time in America. So many innocent lives lost that day. Twenty years later, it remains an incomprehensible tragedy.