 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kevin Bolger, cross country skiing

  • 0
Kevin Bolger

Wisconsin connection: The 28-year-old was born in Minocqua.

Olympics bio and schedule

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics