Kevin Alexander: 'Our lives forever changed'

MONONA
I work for an airline. In 2001, I was a new supervisor working the night shift in Portland, Oregon. I was sleeping when our phone started ringing off the hook. Our friends back East were already seeing the horror show unfold. They woke us up just in time to watch the second plane hit. And our lives forever changed.
I was called into work early that day to "guard" our planes; an absurd request, given that none of us were armed, and our training at the time was to accommodate the demands of any threat (much like the flight crews on that day). That would change shortly after that.
In the meantime, I spent most of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, sitting on the hood of our station's 20-year-old truck listening to ABC News on AM radio.
People will tell you that it was beautiful that day, and it was. It was sunny in New York City and "clear-and-a-million" on the West Coast. Quiet too; no noise on an airfield is both rare and disconcerting.
That night, we were glued to our breakroom TV. The graveyard supervisor came in and wondered why we weren't working. He'd left his previous shift in an ordinary world, slept all day, and returned that night to one that was unrecognizable to any of us.