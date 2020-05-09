Kerry Cavanaugh: Reopen the economy? Working parents need schools and day care to open first

But in the U.S., the political push to reopen the economy has overlooked the working parents’ dilemma. That shouldn’t be a total surprise — the U.S. consistently ranks as one of the worst countries for family-friendly policies, like paid maternity or parental leave, paid sick leave, flexible working arrangements and affordable child care. Still, the lack of consideration is galling. Some of the governors who pushed to reopen their restaurants, hair salons, gyms and movie theaters early have not been equally adamant about making sure returning workers have quality child care for their kids.

In Georgia, while service and entertainment businesses opened in April, schools remained closed for the academic year. Most preschools and day care centers stayed closed too just because of the risk to staff and the complexities of complying with new safety regulations that limit classrooms to no more than 10 people. It’s also still hard to find reliable supplies of gloves, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. Such precautions and safety protocols are vital, but they’re also going to make it more difficult for day care centers across the country to reopen.

The lack of child care is going to be a problem for months.