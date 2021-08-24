 Skip to main content
Kenzie Zuehl, sr., Verona Area/Mount Horeb
The program’s top performer in states during the spring returns to lead a young team of swimmers. Zuehl finished seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle at state, but was within 0.7 seconds of a fourth-place finish in both events. She is the 28th-ranked senior in the state and is committed to Grand Valley State in Michigan.

