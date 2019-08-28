OCT. 5
AT CAMP RANDALL STADIUM
BOSS
At 33, former UW athlete Sean Lewis (right) is the youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Lewis arrived as a 6-foot-7 quarterback, moved to tight end and earned two letters during his career with the Badgers. Lewis’ fast rise up the coaching ranks included six seasons under Dino Babers at three stops — Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse — before taking over at Kent State. The Golden Flashes went 2-10 last season in Lewis’ debut campaign, including 1-7 in the MAC. Lewis took over for Paul Haynes, who went 14-45 in five seasons. “I have the greatest job in the world,” Lewis told Cleveland.com at MAC Media Day. “There’s not a day that it’s work, at all.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior quarterback Woody Barrett completed a program-record 229 passes and threw for 2,339 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first season as a starter. “Woody has been blessed with some talents, and he can do some things individually,” Lewis told the Akron Beacon Journal. “But the No. 1 thing all great quarterbacks do is make the people around them better with their play. He has the ability to do that.”
BITS AND PIECES
Kent State’s offense improved by 11.2 points and 108 yards per game in Lewis’ first season. That group includes all three starting wide receivers, a group led by senior Mike Carrigan (45 receptions, 597 yards, 5 TDs), and leading rusher Jo-El Shaw (657 yards, 7 TDs). … Lewis says one of the strongest positions is the secondary, which includes three starters: cornerbacks Jamal Parker and Elvis Hines, and safety Keith Sherald. … In addition to the trip to Madison, Kent State’s schedule includes road games against Arizona State and Auburn.
BURNING QUESTION
Can the offense take another step?
The Golden Flashes have plenty of playmakers, but Lewis admitted depth on the line is an issue. He’d also like to see Barrett take another step. “I think he’s going to be much more efficient with the football,” Lewis told Cleveland.com. “He was good last year, but there’s some things that he’d be the first one to tell you that he can clean up, tighten up.”
THE NUMBER
2 | Winning seasons for Kent State since 1987. The Golden Flashes went 11-3 in 2012 under Darrell Hazell, who parlayed that magical season into a job at Purdue.