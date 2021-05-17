Kennedy
Whether the county has reached 'herd immunity,' or when it might, is not clear.
Until Public Health Madison & Dane County makes any changes, local residents must follow rules outlined in the current order that require masks.
"The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic," the state health agency's leader said Friday.
A developer now forging a plan to raze a small church, a former Italian deli, two houses and Buckingham's Bar and Grill for a 10-story building with housing, retail space and parking on the 800 block of Regent Street.
Camp Beef Butter BBQ got its final approval from the town of Westport and has put in place its live music schedule.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Core Spaces of Chicago has refined a proposal for a $100 million-plus, 10-story project fronting the 300 block of State Street to drop the building height facing that street and to preserve facades of historic buildings and include affordable beds.
Under their proposal, any legal challenge would start and end in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“‘Monona: If there’s a bright center of the Universe, we’re the town just adjacent to it,’” reads one post on the Facebook page for the city’s new tourism division.
The School District says it may lack authority to include the raises in contracts before the School Board votes to approve the 2021-22 budget in June.