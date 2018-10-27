Thank you to the Capital Times for providing this format for candidates to reveal some of our positions on the critical issues of our time. I invite you to go to my campaign website yorganforcongress.com and read the "Independent Voice" for more detailed information.
1. The wall and immigration: Mexico is not going to pay for a wall, and it won't stop the migration of people into this country. People are already flying to Canada and entering from the north.
2. Abortion: Making it illegal doesn't stop it, we know that from when it was illegal before. Making birth control more available while offering education on the benefits of a chaste lifestyle has actually reduced abortions. Equal pay for equal work would reduce the apprehensions faced by many pregnant women.
3. Gun control: Mental health plays a major role in the wave of gun violence. The gun laws we have could be more effectively enforced and our methods of identifying and treating mental health issues need to be improved.
4. The deficit: The national debt continues to climb and the annual deficit has increased. Reducing taxes has not improved the situation because federal spending has not also been reduced. Making tax cuts permanent for the wealthiest among us, while giving temporary cuts to the less wealthy, made the recent tax policy easier to sell, but it is only worsening the problem.
5. The war on drugs: Can you describe for me any policy that has been more of a failure? We now have a greater percentage and a higher number of citizens incarcerated than any other nation on earth. Much of that is directly related to nonviolent drug use or possession. Isn't it time to face the reality that the current strategy is not working?
6. Climate change: I don't care who or what is responsible for climate change, that's a distractive argument that goes nowhere. We have the abilities to reduce (and hopefully reverse) at least some of the things that we know are contributing to the climate changes that are leading to terrible consequences. Does it really make sense to argue about whether we should do this?
7. Social Security: It was designed to be insurance against poverty for retired "workers in industry and commerce." It was not intended to be part of a "retirement package" for any and all regardless of need. Over the years, it has been "tweaked and corrected" to the point where those least in need of it are sometimes receiving the largest checks. A thorough audit is needed.
8. Health care: The concept of for-profit health insurance is obsolete. It has grown bloated, abused and ineffective. We now have the most expensive system in the industrialized world, providing the worst outcomes. The most sensible approach at this point will be "Medicare-for-all," not as an insurance plan, but as a financing mechanism to create accessibility for all Americans. Medicare's administrative costs are close to 1 percent. Until the ACA capped them at 25 percent, those costs sometimes went as high as 40 percent for private plans. Spending 1 to 2 percent rather than 25 to 40 percent is a truly conservative approach in my estimation.
9. Tariffs: They are a bad idea made worse by the randomness with which they seem to be imposed. They're having a negative impact on our farmers in the district and the state. Farmers prefer to produce and be paid, not be subsidized for losses created by inept policy.
Thank you. Please visit yorganforcongress.com.
Dr. Ken Yorgan is an independent candidate for Congressional District Seat 1, the seat Rep. Paul Ryan is vacating.