Age: 51.
Residence: Phoenix, Arizona.
2019 earnings: $863,168.
Schwab Cup Rank: 2.
Scoring average: 70.38.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 2.
PGA Tour titles: 0.
Get to know him
Ken Tanigawa’s initial foray into professional golf went so poorly that he eventually regained his status as an amateur.
Needless to say, his second time around is going much better.
Tanigawa was born in Kobe, Japan, grew up in Southern California and played collegiately at UCLA where he was a teammate of Scott McCarron and Brandt Jobe. He traveled the world, playing professionally in Australia, Asia and Japan before getting a shot at the Web.com Tour in 2003. He made just four cuts in 22 events and earned a little more than $7,000. He missed the cut in his only PGA Tour start, the 2002 Sony Open in Hawaii.
After a successful run as an amateur in Arizona, Tanigawa decided to make a second run at the pros when he turned 50, entering the Champions tour Q school on a whim. He tied for fourth place there to earn a full exemption for the 2018 season. He put together a solid season with a handful of top-20 finishes, including a tie for 14th at last year’s American Family Insurance Championship. And then he capped off his rookie season with a victory in the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
Turns out he was just getting started.
Tanigawa won the second major he played in, capturing the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May, outlasting his former Bruins teammate McCarron by one shot at fabled Oak Hill Country Club.
It’s all a little overwhelming for a guy who had all but given up on his pro dreams.
“To say it’s a dream come true may be an understatement,” Tanigawa said. “And to win at Oak Hill on such a storied venue makes it that much more special.”
The Senior PGA title lifted him to No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings, moving ahead of Bernhard Langer. Not bad for a guy who gave up on his pro dream 16 years ago.
“You know how life moves on and you make life decisions and I was OK with that,” he said. “But to answer your question, back in the day to say, ‘Hey, I was going to win at Pebble Beach and then win a senior major championship?’ No.”
One person, however, who is not surprised at Tanigawa’s sudden success is McCarron.
“I told him once he got out here he would be a top-10 player,” McCarron said. “And he certainly is proving that to me and everyone else. The guy can flat-out hit it.”