Kelda Roys: The 26th District needs a proven changemaker with a progressive track record

Our state faces serious challenges — from a deadly pandemic and resulting economic crisis to long overdue reckonings with racial injustice and the climate crisis.
In the state Senate, we need a proven changemaker — a progressive leader who knows how to hold Republicans accountable for their misdeeds, actively work to build the Democratic bench, champion progressive ideals, and be able to move legislation through a deeply divided Capitol.
I have spent my adult life making progressive policy change, as an activist, attorney, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, two-term state legislator, and progressive small business owner. My website, keldaroys.com, sets forth a bold progressive vision for our state, and a detailed policy road map for how we get there. Below are just a few issues I care about and have worked on as an advocate and lawmaker.
Health care is a right — we need BadgerCare for All. As vice-chair of the Assembly Health Committee, I helped expand BadgerCare to 80,000 Wisconsinites and enact mental health parity laws. Now, with hundreds of thousands newly unemployed, we need to accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars and make BadgerCare a public option immediately.
To build a strong economy, we need to support workers and small businesses. We need to raise the minimum wage, restore collective bargaining rights, ensure equal pay and paid family and sick leave for every worker, and allow every worker to buy into a secure public pension. As Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair, I helped lead the fight against Act 10, Scott Walker’s attack on workers, and co-authored the Equal Pay Act. As a mother of young children, I know how essential paid leave is for families — and as a small business owner, I know that it should be universal, to level the playing field for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
For Wisconsin to thrive, we need to reinvest in equitable funding for our schools, increase teacher pay, and stop taxpayer funding of private voucher schools — we can close the opportunity gap and help every child succeed. I’m proud to be supported by longtime Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) director John Matthews. We should also expand our commitment to public education: let’s make early childhood education universally available, restore funding to the UW, and make public higher education more affordable for future students, while tackling the student loan debt crisis that haunts former ones.
I’ve been passionate about ending mass incarceration since my first year of law school and have detailed plans for ending police brutality. At the Innocence Project, I worked with some of Wisconsin’s most conservative legislators to pass sweeping police and criminal justice reforms. We need to stop throwing away money and people’s lives on a broken criminal justice system that has the worst racial disparities in the nation. Instead, we need to make real public safety investments in neighborhoods and families. Communities where people’s basic needs are met — job opportunities, safe housing, good schools, access to public services — are safe communities. And while we’re at it, we should legalize cannabis and stop criminalizing mental health, poverty and substance use disorder.
As executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, I helped build a coalition that passed the first pro-choice law in three decades, through an anti-choice GOP Assembly. I also took on the shameful racial disparities in infant mortality, and made it one of our core policy priorities. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and to have rights — women, LGBTQIA+ people, Black, Indigenous, and people of color, undocumented people, and disabled people.
My commitment to address the climate crisis has earned the support of many conservation leaders including former Rep. Spencer Black. Wisconsin needs an Green New Deal and environmental justice plan to help us move to 100% clean, sustainable energy, transition from industrial to regenerative agriculture, and ensure clean air and water for every Wisconsinite.
Unfortunately, progress on every issue, from gun safety to broadband access, is stymied by a GOP-rigged political process. From racist voter suppression laws to partisan gerrymandering, Republicans will do anything to keep power. In the Assembly and on the Common Cause board, I’ve worked to pass bills on independent redistricting, automatic voter registration, and public campaign financing. I’ve fought to stop corporate influence in our government: I co-authored the bill to overturn Citizens United and back in 2011 I became one of the first candidates to reject all corporate PAC money.
Our next state senator must lead on these progressive issues, but must also mobilize the political energy and enthusiasm of this community to elect Democrats statewide. I will work tirelessly to help Democratic candidates up and down the ticket, just as I have done every election cycle since I was a teenager.
Now more than ever in these challenging times, Madison needs a proven leader. We are lucky to have several candidates who share progressive ideas, but I am the only candidate in this race with a track record of turning progressive values into progressive laws.
Our positive, issue-focused, grassroots campaign, has built an incredible, diverse coalition that includes both sitting state representatives in this district, Shelia Stubbs and Lisa Subeck, Sens. LaTonya Johnson and Lena Taylor, and dozens of other current and former elected officials — nearly twice as many as the rest of the field combined. We’re supported by groups representing over two dozen labor unions, including SEIU, Laborers, and Steelworkers, and national organizations like #VoteProChoice and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. Join us! I ask for your vote on Aug. 11.
Kelda Roys is a former state representative, founder and CEO of OpenHomes, and a candidate for the 26th Senate District.
