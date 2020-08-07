Kelda Roys: The 26th District needs a proven changemaker with a progressive track record

To build a strong economy, we need to support workers and small businesses. We need to raise the minimum wage, restore collective bargaining rights, ensure equal pay and paid family and sick leave for every worker, and allow every worker to buy into a secure public pension. As Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair, I helped lead the fight against Act 10, Scott Walker’s attack on workers, and co-authored the Equal Pay Act. As a mother of young children, I know how essential paid leave is for families — and as a small business owner, I know that it should be universal, to level the playing field for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

For Wisconsin to thrive, we need to reinvest in equitable funding for our schools, increase teacher pay, and stop taxpayer funding of private voucher schools — we can close the opportunity gap and help every child succeed. I’m proud to be supported by longtime Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) director John Matthews. We should also expand our commitment to public education: let’s make early childhood education universally available, restore funding to the UW, and make public higher education more affordable for future students, while tackling the student loan debt crisis that haunts former ones.