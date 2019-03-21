My name is Keith Furman and I was appointed to represent District 19 on the Madison City Council in August 2018, replacing Mark Clear when he resigned. I’m running for a full term and appreciate this opportunity to share a bit about my ability to effectively serve you.
I have lived in Madison since 2013 and love it here. We have a wise and engaged electorate, excellent city services and a thriving business community. Yet we also have serious issues to address. We urgently need to prepare for the effects of climate change, particularly through integrated strategies that address lake levels and flash flooding. We need to thoughtfully plan for population growth through development of improved transit systems and expansion of affordable housing. While Madison as a whole is thriving, we have some of the highest racial disparities in the country. We need to take serious steps to address local inequality by engaging the expertise in our community services sector, increasing access to services and improving police and community relations.
Prior to joining the council, I was chief technology and chief strategy officer for a Madison-based health care startup. Our company’s No. 1 goal was to improve patient care by streamlining the way pharmacies, health care providers and insurers communicate. This is not a small undertaking and we worked with a lean team and tight budgets. I rolled up my sleeves to fix printers, helped our software developers build complex solutions and advised our executive team on strategic business decisions — all while ensuring that customer experience and patient health were our top priorities.
I’ve been pleased by how well that job prepared me for the alder role. Through office hours, neighborhood meetings, emails and phone calls, I field constituent requests and feedback on everything from the nuisance of wild turkeys to the effects of flooding to concerns about development. For all of these requests, I determine whether I can help directly or, if not, connect people with those who can. Where public service gaps exist, my responsibility also involves pursuing sensible legislative remedies for the benefit of community members. Managing issues that vary in complexity and significance requires an ability to prioritize time and financial resources while making sure that everyone is heard.
The hardest thing about my job as alder is not being able to immediately solve someone’s problem, the way I often could as an IT professional. However, that has not diminished my drive to work toward solutions, and I’m learning more about how to connect with the appropriate resources every day. I aim to be fully transparent about my abilities and people seem to appreciate that.
I grew up in the New York City area and got my start in community involvement reluctantly while living in Hoboken, N.J. Hoboken is a densely populated city in a county that is notorious for political corruption. My wife, Sandi Reinardy, attended a meeting of a grassroots group working to secure more park space and encouraged me to come along. I cynically believed that nothing could come of it, but went along and we ended up chairing a committee that put forth a successful ballot initiative securing revenue for much-needed open space. I learned that this work is hard, but worth it. I later became chair of the planning board and helped elect a slate of reform mayoral and city council candidates who have since made huge strides in improving and cleaning up city government there.
I believe my experience and personal strengths can help Madison move forward on these issues and hope you’ll vote for me on April 2.