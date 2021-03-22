Keith Furman: As District 19 alder, I'll work to make Madison more equitable, safe and green

Before moving to Madison in 2013, I lived in Hoboken, New Jersey for 14 years. Hoboken had a notoriously corrupt local government; I was pretty cynical that anything meaningful could be accomplished for our community. My wife persevered and got involved in a community group fighting for green space. I reluctantly joined and when we succeeded, it renewed my belief in the power of dedicated groups of people to improve their community.
It’s this belief in the power of communities and local government that prompted me to run for the District 19 vacancy over two years ago. Since then, I have worked hard to connect people with resources, build relationships and learn as much as I can about how Madison city government functions so that I can best represent my neighbors. Most importantly, I have put engagement with District 19 residents at the forefront of my role. I hold twice monthly office hours, attend neighborhood meetings, and am in frequent communication with residents through phone and email. My engagement with residents has shaped my priorities: fairness and equity, flood mitigation and climate change, transportation, and expanding resident participation in government.
I’m running for reelection because I believe we are in a critical moment in the city of Madison that must be met with experienced and proven leadership. COVID-19 has affected all of us, and some communities have borne a larger burden than others. We are facing a long overdue reckoning with racial and economic disparities and the differing impact of law enforcement. Serious flooding underscored the increasing urgency of efforts to mitigate climate change and become a more resilient city. Madison is growing, and we must meet growth with a long-term vision for smart transportation and planning.
While these challenging times are full of uncertainty, they also offer an opportunity to transform our city for a more equitable, safe and green future. During my two-and-a-half years on council, I championed watershed studies and supported alternative methods of crisis intervention to shift our public safety focus. I helped advance the creation of a Bus Rapid Transit system and increased funding for affordable housing projects. I am committed to taking an equity lens on all policies so that we can make Madison a place where everyone can thrive.
Prior to my time on the council, I spent 20 years working for and running small businesses in the quickly evolving technology sector. That work required figuring out how to make the most of limited resources, balancing the needs of different stakeholders, and ensuring that employees had the tools they needed to be successful. I learned that while both people and communities have the same fundamental needs, there are nuances in every situation that matter. I use all of those skills every single day as alder.
Being an effective alder requires an understanding of what we can and cannot do within the parameters of state and federal law and the creativity to figure out how to effect change accordingly. Too many candidates promise policy changes that are not legally possible. I have the necessary tools, relationships and knowledge to navigate the complexity of our local government and utilize our budget to prioritize the most impactful policies.
My experience on the council has given me a deep understanding of what is possible through local policy and an engaged community of residents. I’m energized by the opportunity to transform Madison in this crucial moment and hope you will support me on April 6.
Keith Furman represents Madison's 19th City Council district. He is running for reelection.