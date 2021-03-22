Keith Furman: As District 19 alder, I'll work to make Madison more equitable, safe and green

Before moving to Madison in 2013, I lived in Hoboken, New Jersey for 14 years. Hoboken had a notoriously corrupt local government; I was pretty cynical that anything meaningful could be accomplished for our community. My wife persevered and got involved in a community group fighting for green space. I reluctantly joined and when we succeeded, it renewed my belief in the power of dedicated groups of people to improve their community.

It’s this belief in the power of communities and local government that prompted me to run for the District 19 vacancy over two years ago. Since then, I have worked hard to connect people with resources, build relationships and learn as much as I can about how Madison city government functions so that I can best represent my neighbors. Most importantly, I have put engagement with District 19 residents at the forefront of my role. I hold twice monthly office hours, attend neighborhood meetings, and am in frequent communication with residents through phone and email. My engagement with residents has shaped my priorities: fairness and equity, flood mitigation and climate change, transportation, and expanding resident participation in government.