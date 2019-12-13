2. KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES

In Week 2 against the Vikings, Jones had 150 total yards on 27 touches. Week 3? Just 23 total yards against Denver on 11 touches. In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, he had 182 total yards on 26 touches. Week 6 against Detroit? Only 60 yards on 15 touches. And what happened in Week 9 after Jones put up a season-high 226 total yards on 20 touches in a win at Kansas City? He managed a meager 29 yards and got only nine touches in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It's been a lot of different things,” Hackett replied when asked about that troublesome pattern. “I think we always want to try to get him right around the 20-touch world if we can. Sometimes the things that we are trying to get him the ball are good. And whether it be taken away or something else happens, it just doesn't work out like that. Or (No. 2 running back) Jamaal (Williams) is going in there and he's the hot hand. So it's one of those things, we want to get him those 20 touches because he is electrifying. It's fun to watch him out there, and we're going to continue to try to do that.”