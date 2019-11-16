This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 17, 1859:
A Cleveland paper makes some important suggestions based on the recent accident on the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. Those who travel by rail would do wisely to bear this in mind.
It says, of the 12 persons killed on the train a few days since, seven are reported as being at the time of the accident as follows: One in the post office car, three in the baggage car, and three on the platform.
Of the other five, the account does not state where they were. But because two of them are stated to be in the employ of the company, it is to be inferred that they were not in the regular passenger seats. And the other three may have been in their seats or may not. The papers do not state.
But as not one lady was killed, and they were a large proportion of the party, the presumption is that not one of the men killed was where — by the rules of the company, and by the dictates of common prudence — he should have been.